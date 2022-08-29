NIPSS, NLTF to partner on education, intellectual capacity development

National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Plateau State, and the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) have agreed to collaborate in order to fast-track national development.

The NIPSS particularly said it was seeking a close working relationship with the NLTF in the areas of education and intellectual capacity development.

The director-general of the institute, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, made this known when he led a delegation from NIPSS on a courtesy visit to the executive secretary of NLTF, Dr. Bello Maigari, in Abuja.

“I am here today with my management team to strengthen and seek for strong partnership with the National Lottery Trust Fund in the areas of needs that will assist us to build a better society.

“We find the National Lottery Trust Fund an excellent organisation that we will partner with in areas of education and promoting national intellectuals, to move our dear country forward,” Omotayo said.

According to him, Nigeria has a lot of smart and intellectual people who are currently idle, expressing hope that the partnership would help to bring those precious intellectuals to NIPSS for the betterment of Nigeria.

“Moving Nigeria to the greater heights is not a task for an individual, but it is a job that needs collective efforts and responsibilities.

“President Muhammadu Buhari alone cannot move Nigeria to greater heights, it is our collective responsibility. So, let us all come together and solve Nigeria’s problem for a better society,”’ Omotayo added.

Responding, NLTF boss, Maigari, said that no fewer than 30 universities and other higher institutions of learning across Nigeria, had sent in requests for educational intervention from NLTF.

Maigari noted that such requests stemmed from the fact that many of the institutions were lacking social amenities and conducive learning environment, hence the need to approach NLTF.

“So far, we have received almost 20 to 30 requests from universities and higher Institutions of learning across the country requesting for educational intervention .

“And most of these institutions lack social amenities, and so some of them had requested for upgrading of their Laboratories and other projects which are key to acquiring skills and expertise.

“I assure you certainly, of a collaborating effort that would concretise Learning and Research in the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies,” Maigari said.

Maigari further assured NIPSS of the Fund’s support to help the institute achieve its mandate of impacting knowledge, developing intellectual capacity for the promotion of a peaceful environment and coexistence among Nigerians.

NLTF also pledged its cooperation to efforts aimed at ensuring sustainable development that would bring solutions to Nigeria’s many challenges.

“I can assure you that this government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, is ready to replicate what is happening in developed nations for the impact to be felt here in Nigeria

”The moment we receive your proposal, we will examine it and we will send a delegation to reaffirm our commitment to help NIPSS stand on its feet, because the capacity is there, we are structured and ready,” Maigari added.