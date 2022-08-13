NLC asks Nigerian government to raise salaries by 50 percent

The Nigeria Labour Congress has recommended a 50 percent salary review “across the board given the realities on ground.”

The labour union made the recommendation in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dated August 8, the letter was a response to the economic prescriptions offered by State Governors.

As earlier reported, the Governors had pushed for the elimination of petrol subsidy, the retirement of civil servants from the age of 50, and the reduction of National Assembly constituency projects among other prescriptions.

The union lambasted the Governors for seeking early retirement of workers, saying anyone promoting this idea “should be treated as enemies of your government.”

Instead of early retirement, the union asked the Buhari-led administration to consider a further increase of worker salaries.

“While we commend you for your thoughtfulness for a wage increase, truth of the matter is that given the misfortune that has befallen the Nigerian populace, especially workers with fixed incomes, there is an urgent need for a massive intervention much deeper than the 22 percent,” the letter, signed by NLC President Ayuba Wabba, said.

“We would recommend a 50 percent salary review across the board given the realities on ground.”