NLC hails Lagos governor on planned salary increase

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has hailed Lagos State Government for the planned salary increment for workers in the public service.

Chairman Mrs. Funmi Sessi yesterday gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

“The announcement came at the right time,” she said.

NAN reports that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on October 4 announced the increase at a meeting with civil servants, during his working visit to the state secretariat, Alausa.

He said the planned increment is informed by the level of inflation in the country, which has been biting hard on the citizens.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

The governor, however, did not mention the percentage of the increment and when it would kick off, but that modalities were being worked out.

Read Also: ‘Sanwo-Olu’s increment of workers’ salaries not political’

Sessi said: ”If we have to look at the motive behind the increment, it is a well thought out planned increase.

”Though, in the agreement we signed during the 2016 new minimum wage, it was stated that after three years, we would review the wage.

”However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we could not do anything, yet, after COVID-19, we could see the escalation of everything.”

”The public sector workers are so appreciative; we welcome this magnanimous extension of goodies from the governor.”