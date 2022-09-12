NLTF pledges support for anti-corruption marathon

The National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) has said it will support the National Anti-Corruption Marathon and the National Youth and Students’ summit on anti-corruption.

NLTF’S Executive Secretary, Dr. Bello Maigari, gave the assurance when he received Mr. Abimbola Yusuf, Chief Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC), in his office in Abuja.

The anti-corruption marathon and 4th edition of the students’ summit holds on October 1 as part of activities lined up for the 62nd Independence anniversary celebrations.

Maigari noted that the support was in line with the cardinal objectives of the NLTF of promoting social cohesion and national development goals, including education, health and sports, among others.

He said that the NLTF sports intervention was designed to promote peaceful coexistence, breed young talents and future sports professionals across Nigeria.

”The National Lottery Trust Fund, between 2014 to date, has equipped over 2,500 public primary schools and organisations, with key sporting equipment in nine different sports.

”These include Soccer, Volley Ball, Basket Ball, Judo and Taekwondo, among other popular sports.

“As a result of the NLTF’s sports intervention, pupils across the country have now developed interest, and are fully participating in sports.

”In addition; through the sports interventions, Nigeria has started developing young female talents that are participating in National and international Athletic games and gymnastics, that have won several medals for the country.

”Besides sports intervention, the NLTF has improved and upgraded over 50 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and other health facilities in the six geopolitical zones of the country,” Maigari said.

He assured the PCC of the agency’s readiness to support the Marathon.

”You have come to the right place because NLTF is actively set up to see how it would harness resources to channel it on national sports development,” the executive secretary said.

Yusuf said that he was at the agency on a familiarisation tour as part of the commission’s efforts at strengthening partnership with the NLTF.

The PCC helmsman said he was on the visit to also seek collaboration with the NLTF and to formally request for its goodwill and support for its programmes.