NMA urges Muhammadu Buhari to curb flood menace

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, yesterday asked the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to be alive to it’s responsibility by curbing the flood menace in the country.

It equally, called on the government to

as a matter of urgency declare a state of emergency in the health sector as a result of the unending brain drain.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, Ondo state, to mark this year’s Physicians week, the state chairman of the association, Dr Omosehin Adeyemi-Osowe, sympathised with Nigerians affected by the flood disaster and pray for a quick resolution and recovery.

Osowe said that “We call on our Governments at different levels to work together in helping victims recover quickly.

“We call on Federal Government to actively initiate measures to avert another flooding. This is one flood too many in our recent history as a nation; we say no more floods while we watch.

” Our beloved country is passing through difficult times but I know that if we persevere and continue being the best that we can be, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

” Nigeria is at a turning point and we all are hereby charged to stand as compatriots to obey the call of Nigeria. We must never let the labours of our heroes past be in vain.

Speaking on the 2024 election, the NMA state chairman said that “All citizens must respond to the call of Nigeria for good leadership and should never for pecuniary benefits sell or support candidates that cannot move our nation forward.

“May God grant us the courage to be who we ought to be by standing for equity and progress.

“May our loyalty be to only Nigeria and may our loyalty be not tested by any past or present commitment.

On brain drain in the health sector, Osowe, said over 10,000 doctors left the country for the United Kingdom in the last seven years.

“Nigerian doctor is poorly paid, over worked, lack necessary work tools and has become a target for kidnap.

“We as Nigerian doctors have been taken from the lofty heights of nobility to nothingness by the neglect and possible disdain for the health sector by successive governments.

” The penchant of State governments for seizing or slashing our salaries and paying it piecemeal at their convenience without interest has become a subject of folklore and hence cannot be allowed to continue

“Let no one take our civility for weakness as we shall do all within limits of legality to protect the interest of the Nigerian doctor while the Government continues in their “search” for obvious reasons behind medical brain drain.

” It is a heartbreaking situation for Nigerian doctors because review of CONMESS has been due since 2014 based on the 2009 Collective Bargaining Agreement we signed with the Government which stipulated a review after five years.

“We hereby call on all well-meaning citizens and statesmen to intervene now and not blame doctors later.

“We call on our Governments to quickly declare emergency action in Nigeria’s health sector for the sake of her citizens

“The era of blind loyalty is over. Let us all patiently wait to hear the plans of the presidential candidates for Nigeria especially in the Health sector before pitching our political support tent.