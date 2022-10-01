Nnamdi Kanu asks supporters not to enforce sit-at-home on October 4

Detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has directed his supporters not to enforce a sit-at-home order on October 4.

On the said date, a Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia is expected to deliver a ruling on jurisdictional issues raised suo motu by the Court in a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by Kanu against the Federal Government.

A statement by Kanu and IPOB’s lawyer, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor Esq. on Saturday, said the clarification became compelling and necessary, in view of the avalanche of misleading information on social media, and a plethora of calls he has received from concerned supporters to this effect.

“Let members of the general public be properly informed and appropriately guided, that we have the firm instruction of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to inform the public, lovers of freedom and UmuChineke, that Onyendu will not be coming to Court on the 4th day of October 2022.

“As such, Onyendu neither directed, approved nor authorized anyone to declare a sit-at-home on that date,” Ejiofor stated.

The statement advised members of the public to go about their normal business activities on the said date.

Ejiofor assured to inform supporters any time Kanu is scheduled to appear in Court.

Meanwhile, the IPOB lawyer stated that the main suit challenging the extraordinary rendition of Nnamdi Kanu, filed before the Federal High Court Abuja, against the Federal Republic of Nigeria & Anor, in suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/462/2022, and the suit challenging the constitutionality or otherwise of the 2022 Practice Direction on the trial of terrorism offences, filed against the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court & Anor, in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/550/2022, are equally coming up for hearing next week.

Similarly, Ejiofor said Kanu “never approved nor authorized that on the said dates, the members of the general public be directed to sit at home.

“Please let us be properly and adequately guided. “This should be a period for serious circumspection and focus, we should not allow those who have no interest in the present fate of Onyendu to derail us.

“Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is passing through his present ordeal because of his earnest desire to emancipate his people from any form of suffering or oppression, there is, therefore, no way he will support anything that will bring more hardship to the same people he is suffering for,” Ejiofor stated.