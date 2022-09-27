Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer calls for his release, says DSS can’t manage his health

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has called again for the unconditional release of his client.

Ejiofor said the reason for the call was hinged on the fact that the secret police cannot properly longer manage Kanu’s health conditions.

The lawyer made this known via a statement after his routine visit to Kanu in the custody of the Department of State Services on Monday.

Ejiofor stated that DSS managed to get two doses out of seven the separatist group leader needed and he had exhausted them on Saturday.

He said, “I spent quality time with Kanu today, during which period he confirmed to me, that following the public outcry and wide condemnation that trailed the lack of proper medical attention in addressing his worsening health condition, the DSS in a feeble attempt at improvisation, in order to cure a serious health condition such as the one confronting Onyendu, only succeeded in procuring two doses, out of the full dosage of seven bottles of the prescribed medications.

“The two doses were exhausted on Saturday, 24th September 2022. The effect of the prevailing situation is that the limited dosage of the prescription Kanu was provided with, is just a drop in the ocean, which did not achieve the desired result.

“We are no longer in doubt that the DSS has run out of medical options in managing Kanu’s debilitating health condition. Hence, our passionate plea is for the unconditional release of Kanu to enable us to seek proper medical attention.

“Otherwise, we should be allowed to provide the required funding to the DSS to enable them to purchase the complete prescribed medications for Kanu, or we could procure them ourselves in order to ensure that Kanu leaves the DSS facility in good health condition upon regaining his freedom soon.”