Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer demands reversal of IPOB as terrorist group

Nnamdi Kanu’s special counsel, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, has asked the Nigerian government to revoke IPOB’s proscription. Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is an organization dedicated to restoring Biafran independence.

Given the favorable ruling by the Abia High Court, he also urged President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to free Kanu.

As of September 2017, the government has been actively cracking down on the separatist group. It is believed that some of Kanu’s security guards were killed when they broke into his home in Afaraukwu and he managed to escape.

However, Justice Benson Anya of the Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia state, ruled that the federal government should release Kanu and compensate him.

Kanu has been in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021, and has been facing charges at Federal High Court, Abuja before Justice Binta Nyako.

On Sunday morning, Ejimakor wrote on his Twitter page on both Kanu and his separatist group.

He said: “When you declared a group that represents millions a terrorist group and every nation in the world disagreed with you, reverse it. When you renditioned and detained a man just because he’s gutsy and Abia High Court and United Nations disagreed with you, release him. Yes FreeMNK now.”

Speaking to Ejimakor on his call on the government, he insisted that, “It is manifest injustice for the Abuja court to have ignored the Umuahia judgment and still hold that Kanu jumped bail.

“It means that the Nigerian government which forced Kanu out of Nigeria is judicially allowed to benefit from its own wrong of compelling him to flee from Nigeria. This cannot happen elsewhere except in Nigeria.”