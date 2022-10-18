Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers urge DSS, AGF to comply with appellate court judgment

The legal representatives of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu have told the Department of State Services (DSS) to respect and comply with the Court of Appeal verdict that discharged Kanu last Thursday in Abuja.

This was contained in a document by Kanu’s lawyers addressed to the Director-General of the State Security Service on Monday titled, “Forwarding the judgment delivered in the above captioned appeal on 13th day of October, 2022 by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Judicial Division.”

According to the document signed by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome, also addressed to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, the lawyers demanded that IPOB leader should be freed based on the Court of Appeal’s ruling.

The document said, “On the strength of this judgment of a superior court of record, we respectfully urge your good office to immediately comply with the judgment of the Court herein attached.

“Order the immediate and unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, now been illegally held in solitary confinement in State Security facility, at the Abuja headquarters.”

Nigerians have been reacting to the latest court’s ruling on Kanu, asking the federal government to comply but the AGF has said the detained IPOB helmsman still has a case to answer.