Nnia Nwodo urges Muhammadu Buhari to reconsider position on Nnamdi Kanu

The former president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo has advised President Muhammadu Buhari and other relevant federal government officials to reconsider their stand on the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
Nwodo, in a statement yesterday, said the continuous detention of the IPOB leader after the Appeal Court ruling does nobody, especially the federal government, any good.
The former two-time minister said “A critical review of the Government’s position on this matter is very important because of the far reaching implications keeping the IPOB leader after the court ruling will have on the much desired peace and stability in the country.
“If the honorable Justices of the Court of Appeal reviewed the situation and arrived at their decision, going outside the ruling of the court could be provocative and injurious to the federal Government’s image on the rule of law and respect for the judiciary.
“Any other reason being adduced to warrant keeping Kanu incarcerated is most likely going to be inferior to the respecting the ruling of the court and also the sensibilities of some Nigerians particularly Ndigbo who hailed and celebrated the ruling.”
“My candid advice therefore is for the President to have a rethink on his position and follow the path of justice and rule of law which is a grundnorm for liberal democracies all over the World,” he said.
