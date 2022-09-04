NNPP chieftain: Ibrahim Shekarau’s defection won’t stop PDP’s defeat

A candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), for the Owo/Ose Federal constituency seat in Ondo State, Chief Oladipo Quadri, has said that the defection of former Education Minister, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, would not affect chances of the party in next year’s general election.

Chief Quadiri said Shekarau’s defection would not stop the Peoples Democratic Party from loosing at the general election.

Quadiri stated it was greed and selfishness that led to the defection of Shekarau. He urged members of the NNPP in the state to be focused, with the aimed to winning the 2023 general elections.

“In Nigeria today, there’s no discipline on the part of many of our politicians. They jump from one party to another.”More worrisome is the calibre of some politicians who are supposed to be role models to the upcoming ones”

“For Our democracy to thrive and be sustainable, there must be political discipline, selfless service and respect for the party’s constitution, hierarchy ,ideals and aspirations.

He called on INEC to push for the amendment of electoral law to criminalise what he termed unjustifiable defections. Quadiri expressed confidence that his antecedents in the area would place him ahead of others in the election.