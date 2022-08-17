NOA urged to sensitise people on insecurity

The management of Katsina State Radio Service has promised to support the state National Orientation Agency, NOA, to sensitize the people on government policies and programmes aimed at tackling the menace of insecurity in the country.

Malam Abba Dayyabu Safana, the General Manager of the Radio station gave this assurance when he received the officials of the National Orientation Agency NOA, on an advocacy visit in his office.

Abba who attributed the high rate of the menace to the activities of informants urged the agency to come out with a new strategy to address the situation.

He said that, there is a need for the people to be mobilized and sensitized about their immediate environment, and how best to keep vigil for new faces and movements in their neighbourhood.

He, therefore, assured of the readiness of the radio station to support goals that would assist in bringing an end to the menace in the state and the nation at large.

Alhaji Abdullahi Yahaya, the state Director of NOA, earlier, explained that the visit was to solicit support and collaboration with the station to sensitize the people in the areas of security and the water resources bill.

Yahaya who stressed the need to also enlighten parents and teachers through the media to instil good morals in their wards said this would discourage the youths to be used to destroying the society they belong.

He also attributed unemployment, school dropouts and failure of obtaining an SSCE certificate due to the economic situation and others as factors giving rise to the menace.

The NOA state Director, therefore, called on the state and local governments to reform the school fees policy to alleviate the hardship being faced by parents and guardians.