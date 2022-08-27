Nollywood actress Ada Ameh laid to rest in Benue

Late Nollywood star actress Ada Ameh was laid to rest on Friday.

The process leading to Ameh’s interment in Ogobia, Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, was characterized by wailing, pain, and sorrow in her hometown.

Ameh, who collapsed and died on July 17 in Warri, Delta State, was popular for her role as Emu Johnson in the popular TV sitcom, The Johnsons.

On Friday, August 19, colleagues, friends, family members, associates, and well-wishers thronged the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere to pay their last respect to the late actress.

With most of her colleagues appearing teary-eyed, it was indeed a celebration of the life, times, and legacy of Ameh who made an indelible mark in the motion picture industry.

The event, organised by the Actors Guild of Nigeria, was anchored by Emmanuel Onyika.

Eulogising Ameh’s qualities, AGN President Ejezie Emeka Rollas represented by AGN secretary, Abubarkar Sanusi said: “Here was a life that exemplified brilliance, a life that inspired emulation, a life that burned so that others’ path was lit.

“Ada had a beautiful smile, a great sense of humour, and a gentle demeanor. Many of us found her to be a splendid person of great intellect and big heart.

“She was living proof of how fine a person can be; a caring heart to her friends and colleagues, devoted to her career and loving to her family.

“We honour her not only by profoundly feeling and expressing our loss but also by remembering an amazing person Ada was and how she played a unique and special role in our lives.”