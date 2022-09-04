Northern governors greet Boss Mustapha at 66

The Northern Governors Forum has joined friends, associates and family of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Gida Mustapha in celebrating him as he marks 66 years.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong in a message made available to newsmen, described Boss Mustapha as one of the nation’s finest gentlemen who has deep faith and passion for the unity, development and stability of Nigeria.

Lalong said Boss Mustapha who is an accomplished lawyer, technocrat and Public servant has demonstrated high level of competence, responsibility and reliability in handling the engine room of government under President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the level of transparency, focus and dignity he has displayed in office is worthy of commendation and emulation given the fact that it has enhanced governance and service delivery.

Lalong also described Boss Mustapha as political leader with foresight and capacity to effectively engage, network and mobilise people irrespective of their differences in backgrounds.

According to him, Boss Mustapha remains one of the shining lights of the North who is doing his best in ensuring that President Muhammadu Buhari fulfills his intentions for Nigeria.

While wishing him many more years of God’s blessings and divine protection, Lalong said the Northern Governors Forum continues to draw from his wealth of experience and also enjoy his support towards addressing challenges facing the region.