Following a call for the arrest of a Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, the Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has warned that anyone who touches the scholar will have it to contend with.

In a press statement on Thursday signed by the national president of NYCN, Comrade Isah Abubakar, expressed concern over call by some individuals, under the aegis of Coalition for Peace in Nigeria (COPIN), calling on the Department for State Services (DSS) to arrest Gumi over his alleged romance with bandits and terrorist groups.

The statement reads “it is important that the so-called faceless group leaders should note that Gumi interference was borne out of his desire to see his region and people enjoy security, restore peace and protect human dignity in the North and North-West in particular, where bandits have taken over institutionalised authorities.

“He got involved to find a lasting solution to the activities of bandits in the region, and his involvement at the time he did was not with any bad intentions rather to salvage our nation.

It added, “Gumi’s call for amnesty was part of an alternative dispute resolution mechanism that has worked for other parts of the region and the world. He felt the same can be applied to check the activities of the criminals in the North and North West. Moreover Gumi was not the first to have called for such a move, the Governors of Katsina and Zamfara states have equally called for amnesty for bandits at different times?

According to NYCN, Mr Emeka Akwuobi’s call was a malicious one that can ignite a religious war in a country.

“Akwuobi should quickly be arrested so that he can unveil his sponsors, who are using him to push the country into war by his careless statement.

“The youths of Northern Nigeria will support every model that will be explored to bring an end to insecurity, but we will not tolerate any form of instigation against our leaders especially our religious leaders.

“We appreciate the efforts of all security agencies working tirelessly to see that our region and highways return back to normalcy, and the safety of travelers and members of the community,” the statement further read.