NPC backs local tech firms to power 2023 census

The National Population Commission (NPC) has affirmed its partnership with indigenous tech firms to deliver a successful 2023 National Population Census and also satisfy the Federal Government’s local content requirement.

It stated this yesterday when the NPC leadership visited the Nigeria factory of an indigenous technology firm, RLG Adulawo, in Ilesa, Osun State, in preparation for what is expected to be Africa’s first digitised census.

The inspection is part of the commission’s efforts to ensure that next year’s census complies with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on local content and global best practices, especially in the area of technology.

The team toured the RLG Adulawo Technology City, Ilesa factory, including the assembly lines, testing centres and workshop sections, where ICT gadgets are produced.

The team witnessed the live assembly of set-top boxes (STB) (decoders) for one of the major cable TV providers and the factory efforts in local assembly for Nigerian-made electric metres.

RLG Managing Director, Mr Tosin Ilesanmi assured the team of the firm’s readiness, capacity and track record to deliver world-class devices required to power the coming 2023 census.

He said the factory is well equipped with both manual and automated assemblage lines capable of delivering world-class products and handheld devices that will aid the success of the 2023 National Population Census.

The Federal Commissioners of N.P.C, Darlington Okereke and Dr. Clifford Zirra; Senator Mudashiru Husain; the agency’s Director-General, Mr. Tellson Ojegun and others were part of the inspection team.

Dr. Zirra told reporters that the commission would ensure the partnership with competent Nigerian companies like RLG to encourage local content, towards making the census hitch-free and acceptable.

“We are a pacesetter. We are now going to conduct a digitised census for the first time, in the history of Nigeria and the history of Africa. We want to do something very acceptable and of a great standard. That is why we want to associate ourselves with people who can give us value, value that would add to our work.

“We have a lot to do in terms of mobilisation, manpower and logistics to do the census, next year. That is why we are here to look at what they have. For now, we have what we need but we are discussing and by the time we reach the bridge, we will cross it. We have started a discussion and we pray we get it on time.

“We will also ensure that in line with the presidential directive, we will ensure compliance with standards in making sure that local content is optimised to the best of standards.”

The Chairman, RLG Adulawo Technology City, Ilesa, Rasaq Animashaun said the company is open to partnerships and alliances with governments and relevant stakeholders in ensuring that Nigerians enjoy more quality technology produced locally.