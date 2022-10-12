NSCDC gets new commandant in Ondo

Olatundun Olayinka has assumed duty as the new Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo, an official statement has said.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Daniel Aidamenbor, disclosed this on Wednesday in Akure.

He said that Olayinka replaced Hammed Abodunrin, currently attending a one-year course at War College, Abuja.

Please go to https://e.xtra.net to discover lesser-known facts that matter to you including those that shape the world, and find out how you are connected.

Aidamenbor expressed the commitment of the new commandant to key into the vision of the NSCDC Commandant-General.

The public relations officer further said that Olayinka was willing to build on the achievements of his predecessor.

”To build is very easy, to maintain requires greater efforts. All hands will be on deck to sustain the tempo and to do more.

”We need discipline, commitment and dedication to our core mandates. We need effective synergy and collaboration with sister agencies.

”Above all, the people’s trust in us as a responsible and responsive agency must not be taken for granted,” he said.

Newsmen report that before the current posting, Olayinka served at the Directorate of Critical National Asset and Infrastructure.