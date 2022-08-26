NSCDC, EFCC to collaborate in fight against corruption, insecurity

The Kwara Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Friday reiterated it’s commitment to partner with sister security agencies in the fight against crime and corruption.

The state commandant of the corps, Muhammed Ibrahim, reiterated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Ilorin.

Ibrahim said that he was at the EFCC zonal office to build on existing partnership in areas of common interest, especially tackling corruption, intelligence sharing and criminal activities.

He commended the efforts of the commission in the fight against corruption in the country, and assured that the NSCDC would support the anti graft agency to succeed.

In his response, the EFCC Zonal Commander, Michael Ezekwe thanked the commandant for the visit, and “for always being a partner in progress”.

He commended the existing good relationship between the two organisations and urged the new commandant to consolidates on it.

Ezekwe requested for the supports of the NSCDC in fighting the menace of illegal miners as well as the activities of hoodlums which could lead to economic sabotage.

He urged the corps to join the commission in putting a stop to the menace.

The zonal head appealed to the NSCDC to assist in intelligence sharing with the commission with a view to fighting corruption at all levels.

He further gave assurance of the commission’s continuous collaborations and supports at any given time.