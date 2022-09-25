NSCDC: We’ll expose, punish personnel involved in oil bunkering

The Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has pledged to deal decisively with any personnel found culpable in oil bunkering in the Niger Delta.

Audi gave the assurance when he featured on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.

He said the corps was investigating reports of alleged collusion between some personnel and oil thieves in the Niger Delta.

Audi said that the NSCDC had upgraded its Standard Operating Procedure and Code of Conduct, providing adequate mechanisms of handling disciplinary cases.

“We have approved that we will carry out discrete intelligence and investigation on the role of our personnel that are allegedly involved in oil theft.

“I will like to assure Nigerians that as soon as we are through with the investigations, anybody that is found culpable will be severely sanctioned.

“To also add to that, what we did recently was to disband and reorganise the Anti-Vandalism Unit with the view to injecting fresh blood.

“So, what we did was that anybody who has served in the Niger Delta region for more than six months to one year is leaving that place and we will now bring new people.

“Let me also reiterate that as soon as we conclude investigations, we will try to make it public to Nigerians.

“Anybody no matter how highly placed, no matter his level or rank that is involved in colluding or conniving or in some form of compromise with oil thieves would be severely sanctioned,” Audi added.