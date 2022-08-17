NSCDC organises training workshop for officers in Kogi

Sequel to the directives of the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Dr. Abubakar Ahmed Audi, to constantly sharpen the skills of the officers, the Kogi state Command has organised a training workshop for over a hundred officers of the command.

A press release signed by the Command Public relations officer Agiri O. Alex and made available to Independent on Wednesday noted that the training will be sustained to cover all the departments in the command.

Commandant Oyinloye John Kayode while addressing the participants added that in the spirit of the Commandant General, the workshop is to rejuvenate and rejig the security architecture to meet the security threats across the state.

The Commandant however directed the Departments and unit heads to come up with training plans that will be impactful and revolutionary with the intent to arrest the ever-changing world of crimes and criminality.

According to the Commandant,” This Training is designed to equip you with all facets of modern trends in security. I urged you to take advantage of it to broaden your scope.

” I commend the Commandant General for the wonderful initiative. And I am confident that this training will bring out the best in our officers.” He said.

In their separate remarks, the head of training ACC Fashakin Adebayo and Muhammed Abdullahi, the command chief provost reminded the officers of the security challenges facing the nation, hence, the training was organised to enhance their capabilities.

He challenged them to exhibit a high level of discipline and to display professionalism throughout the training while reiterating that training and retraining would be sustained at the command.