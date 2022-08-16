NSCDC partners NEMA on disaster response, management

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has sought partnership with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on disaster and emergency response and management in Enugu State.

The Commandant of NSCDC, Enugu State Command, Mr Aloysius Obiorah, said this when he paid a courtesy call on the South-East Coordinator of NEMA, Mr Thickman Tanimu, in Enugu on Tuesday.

Obiorah noted that the visit had become imperative in order to strengthen existing cooperation and build more enduring synergise between the organisations.

“We are here to interact with NEMA officials and see how we work together as organisations that have a similar agenda of ensuring the security and safety of lives and property in the state.

“Especially where it deals with issues of response to emergency and disaster situations whether man-made or natural,” he said.

The commandant said that the command had a department of emergency and disaster response, which had been working closely with NEMA.

He said: “We needed to take the existing collaboration to the next level since no one agency or organisation can respond to emergency and disaster management or crisis situations effectively alone.

“There is a need for active collaboration of all. As it stands, we need each other to ensure effective synergy on emergency and disaster situations anywhere in the state and by extension the country.”

Responding, Tanimu said that NSCDC is a very important stakeholder of NEMA in carrying out its mandate of emergency and disaster response throughout the country.

According to him, we are happy to receive NSCDC in our office and for us to discuss how we work together and get the job done during an emergency or disaster situation.

The coordinator said: “Collaboration is very important in emergency and disaster response and management since no one agency can do it alone.

“It is also good we meet regularly with our stakeholders to brainstorm and find better ways of responding and ensuring our people remain safe and secured always.”