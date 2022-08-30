NSCDC plans housing scheme for personnel in Sokoto

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has performed the ground breaking ceremony of 550 housing scheme in Sokoto State for its personnel.

A statement issued yesterday by the spokesman of the Corps, Olusola Odumosu, said the Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Audi, represented by the Deputy Commandant-General, Administration, Zakari Ningi, at the occasion in Sokoto reiterated his commitment towards improving the welfare of personnel, which housing forms part of it.

He noted that: “The mass housing project, which spanned 31.070 hectares of land at Milgoma community in Bodinga LGA opposite the runway of the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport Sokoto will contain 550 units of befitting accommodation to ameliorate the housing challenge faced by officers and men of the state Command of the Corps.”

He emphasised that a well-motivated staff is usually an asset to any organisation, and that the Corps management under his leadership would continue to upscale staff welfare through various life changing projects as motivation for efficient service delivery at all times.

He said: “What we are witnessing today is in furtherance of my vision to prioritise the welfare of officers and men of the Corps.

“It also forms part of my vision to address the housing deficit in the Corps by making house ownership more accessible and affordable to personnel of the Corps with an easy and convenient payment plan.

“The Corps leadership and administration under my watch has put in place an integrated development plans/programmes towards addressing the housing needs of staff across board.

“Let me therefore assure you that this is a phased project which will be replicated in all state Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in our deliberate attempt to further enhance productivity and operational efficiency.

“In an attempt to bring this vision to fruition, the Corps has engaged Messrs. Tunkey Projects Limited, a reputable developer and project consultants, for the construction of 550 housing units to ameliorate the housing challenge being faced by officers and men of the Sokoto State Command.”

The CG expressed optimism that when completed, the project would be an additional boost to the morale of staff to deliver on the Corps mandate.