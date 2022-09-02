NSCDC probes ‘assault’ on gospel singer in Ekiti

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has commenced investigation into alleged physical assault on a popular Nigerian gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele, by an operative of the corps.

The purported incident was said to have occurred in Iloro Ekiti, Ekiti State where Ayefele entertained guests at an event and the officer in question allegedly attempted to take money from his car but when resisted, he punched the singer in the mouth and also threatened to shoot him for refusing to give them money.

Director of Public Relations, NSCDC, a Deputy Commandant of Corps, Olusola Odumosu, in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, condemned the act, saying, investigation has commenced for appropriate action.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the management of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has been drawn to the news circulating in the media on a case of alleged physical assault on a popular Nigerian gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele by an operative of the Corps.

“The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps condemn in very strong terms such untoward attitude which is unbecoming of an officer of the law.

“The Corps under the leadership of Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, has zero tolerance for corruption, indiscipline and any atrocious behaviour inimical to the safety and security of the citizens of this country.

“We do not in anyway condone any act of recklessness, impudence or assault on any individual or group of persons nor Infringement on the fundamental human rights of citizens whether highly or lowly placed.

“Consequently, the Commandant General has ordered that all concerned officers be identified and summoned immediately to the National Headquarters for necessary disciplinary action.

“He has directed the Ekiti State Commandant to without delay commence full scale investigation into the incident to establish the veracity of the allegation and the level of involvement and culpability of all the officers fingered in the matter.

“The Corps wishes to tender an unreserved apology to the renowned popular gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele, his followers, the Iloro Ekiti community and everyone affected by this condemnable and horrendous act which contradicts the Corps tenets, rules of engagement and standard operating procedure.

“The Corps is a friendly force with “humility and integrity in service delivery” as its watchword.

“We are firm in the implementation of our mandate but civil in orientation.

“The Corps respects the fundamental human rights of every Nigerian citizens and friends of the country residing within its geographical space.

“We will continue to work closely with the good people of this great country to ensure that their safety and security is not compromised.”

Odumosu, therefore, assured the public that “the Corps will leave no stone unturned in making sure that justice is served in this matter and erring officers found culpable be decisively dealt with to serve as deterrent to others.”