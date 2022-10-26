NSEMA: 21 councils, 382 communities affected by flood in Niger

The Niger State Government has given details of the effect of this year’s flood which it said affected 21 out of the 25 local governments in the state.
The government also disclosed that 50,000 people in 382 communities in the 21 local councils were seriously affected by the flood.
Giving the report Tuesday, at the flag-off of the distribution of relief materials to the flood victims at Kuchiwiro in Lavun Local Government Area, the Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, regretted that 40 lives were lost to the flood caused by heavy rainfall and the opening of the spill way gates of the three dams in the state.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Nigeria to raise salaries of president, governors, senate president, chief justice, others
- Court stops banks from releasing funds linked to Chinmark Group
- Court convicts ‘Mama Boko Haram’, others over N34 million fraud
- Nnamdi Kanu: Appeal Court says justices not targets of routine posting
- CAN demands investigation of Johnson Suleman’s assassination attempt￼
- NMA urges Muhammadu Buhari to curb flood menace
- Nigerian government inaugurates committee to review number of foreign missions
- Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu threat to national security, flight risk
- FRSC confirms 21 injured in Niger auto crash
- Nigerian government urged to declare state of emergency on health
Inga commiserated with the victims over the losses suffered due to the ravaging flood and assured them that the agency, with the support of the national body NEMA, as well as the state government will not rest on its oars in providing palliative measures to ease the hardship they are currently facing.
He advised the people to take advantage of the state government’s agriculture policy, especially as it relates to dry season farming to make up for the losses recorded during the wet season cropping.
“The State Emergency Management Agency and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) will continue to provide succour to communities affected by the flood,” Inga declared.
Items distributed to the victims included several bags of rice, maize, beans, groundnut and jerry cans of red oil, while non-food items such as mattresses, buckets, clothing materials, cups and baby diapers were presented to the community.
The beneficiaries were unanimous in expressing gratitude to the government for its humanitarian gesture, but said they will need more assistance because they have lost all they had to the flood.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Nigerian government pledges support for national jailed in Dubai
- Peter Obi: Attack on Apostle Suleman underscores level of insecurity in Nigeria
- NAFDAC raises alarm over suspected fake Augmentin
- Nigerians in Russia law-abiding, contributing to economy – envoy
- Anambra governor cautions communities against violence, bloodshed
- Britain warns nationals over possible attack in Abuja
- Senior lawyer blames Nigerian governors for snag in constitutional amendment
- Apostle Suleman denies chasing away families of attack victims
- Mike Ozekhome: Nnamdi Kanu’s release ‘ll bring peace not unrest
- Former minister Solomon Dalung loses son aged 33