NSIWC chairman warns employers to stop rejecting corps members

The Chairman of the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta, has decried the rate of rejection of corps members by some employers in the country.

According to him, every corps member must be given enabling environments in their place of primary assignments to contribute their quota to the socio-economic development of the country.

Nta, according to a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations in National Youth Service Corps, Eddy Megwa, stated this when its Director General, Brigadier General Muhammad Fadah, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

He added that the greatest disservice to any corps member was rejection.

The NSIWC chairman, however, appealed to state governments to provide conducive orientation camps with modern facilities to train corps members who are deployed to their states in vocational skills that would make them employers of labour.

“Going towards 2023 budget, all MDAs should be required to state in their budget, what they are going to provide for NYSC so that it is statutory and the country can plan with that”, Nta advised.

He also condemned the under-utilization of corps members, adding that all employers of labour should adhere strictly to the posting policy of NYSC, which covers education, health, infrastructure among others.

The NSIWC chairman also described NYSC as one of the institutions that have continuously helped in uniting the nation through the deployment of corps members to the nooks and crannies of the country.

Fadah thanked Nta and his team for assisting the NYSC especially in terms of the upward review of corps members’ monthly allowances.

He added that there was the need for every stakeholder to nurture the youths very well and prepare them for higher responsibilities as good leaders.

Fadah also promised a stronger collaboration between NYSC and the commission.

“The NYSC is a bridge between the youths and the larger society. We thank you most sincerely for what you have done,” General Fadah said.

The DG added that the NYSC Trust Fund Bill has passed though the National Assembly but awaiting Presidential assent.

He said when approved, the fund would make business grants available to deserving corps members to start their vocational business in like with the skills they acquired during service.