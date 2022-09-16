NULGE urges Nasarawa assembly to pass local council autonomy bill

The Nasarawa State chapter of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), has appealed to the House of Assembly to pass the bill seeking full autonomy for Local Governments Areas (LGAs) in the country.

Comr. Sharhabilu Rak-Adamu, President of NULGE in the state made the call while briefing newsmen on Friday in Lafia.

Newsmen recalled that the National Assembly had recently passed the bill and transmitted it to the Houses of Assembly of 36 states for legislative processes in line with the provisions of the law.

The Nasarawa State President of NULGE said the call became imperative due to the significance of LGAs to the socio-economic development of the country.

He said that the union at the National level and 36 states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has been on the struggle for LGAs autonomy for over 10 years.

Rak-Adamu said that at the moment, 11 States houses of assembly had already passed the LGAs autonomy bill.

He commended the houses of assembly that had already passed the bill and appealed to those yet to do so, to follow suit in the overall interest of the development of the country.

“Nasarawa State House of Assembly is among those yet to pass it, so we are calling on the principal officers and members of the assembly to support the bill because of its importance,’’ he said.

The NULGE President in the state also lauded Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State for granting partial autonomy to LGAs in the state.

He, however, appealed to the governor to lobby the assembly to pass the bill in order to complement his effort in granting full autonomy to LGAs in the state and country as a whole.

He expressed optimism that granting full autonomy to LGA would go a long way to address the increasing poverty, insecurity and other vices in the country.