Nyesom Wike bags award for infrastructure delivery

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has been nominated for the Distinguished Award in Infrastructure Delivery at the forthcoming Nigeria Excellence in Public Service Award.

In a letter addressed to Governor Wike from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and signed on behalf of Boss Mustapha, by Dr Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, permanent secretary (General Services), the award ceremony is billed to hold on October 21, 2022, at the State House Conference Centre.

President Muhammadu Buhari will present the award to the governor.

Since his assumption of office on May 29, 2015, Governor Wike has been widely acclaimed for his infrastructural revolution, which has seen him impacting in all facets of development.

With giant strides in road construction and rehabilitation; the construction of unprecedented 12 flyovers in the state, health care infrastructure; education, health, sports, and agriculture, among others, Wike is fondly called Mr Projects by many Nigerians. He has vowed not to rest on his oars until his last day in office.

The governor has, at several fora, vowed not to rest on his oars until his last day in office.

He said, “The only way we can show gratitude to the people for the confidence reposed in us by the people is to continue to serve them with all our heart and might. I will continue to commission projects until the last day.

“We can’t stop. We were elected to serve the people. We will continue to offer quality services to our people. Even our worst critics will agree that we have delivered excellently on our campaign promises.

“By God’s grace we will finish strong and our incoming governor, Siminalayi Fubara will continue in our legacy of quality service to our people.”