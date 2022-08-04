Nyesom Wike: Roads dualisation projects will create employment for youths

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has promised that the various projects ongoing in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas of the state will create employment for the youths in the areas.

The governor stressed that the quantum of civil construction work undertaken by his administration in developing the state may be cost intensive but the overall benefits remain a driving force.

Governor Wike stated this yesterday when he visited the ongoing 11th flyover site at Location Junction on Mgbuogba-NTA Road, the site for the 12th flyover at the Rumuokuta Round-about, the dualisation of Azikiwe Street -Illoabuchi Road and the sand-filled land in Ogbunuabali Town.

He explained that the inspection became necessary in order to ascertain the impact the projects would have on the socioeconomic life of the residents within the areas.

Wike said: “One of the reasons we came here is to see the impact of the roads and the flyovers. Of course, when the valuers brought the compensation report, we felt that it was too huge. So, we decided to go and see things for ourselves.

“But when we got there, we understood that a lot of buildings will be impacted and that requires us to compensate the owners of those houses heavily. But it is worth it in order to give Port Harcourt the facelift required and to transform the landscape of the area.”

The governor said despite the attendant cost implication of undertaking the projects, his administration has paid 80 percent for the road dualisation to the contractor, Julius Berger, which is also handling the two new flyovers.

According to him, “We have been able to fulfil our part to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. On this place (Illoabuchi Road), we have paid 80 percent for the dualisation of Azikiwe Street/Ilaobuchi Road as at yesterday.

“By Monday, we want to start paying compensation to owners of the buildings so that Julius Berger can start demolishing the affected structures.”

The Rivers State governor appealed to the residents in the areas, particularly in Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt, to show understanding and endure the inconvenience they would suffer while the work lasts.

He expressed delight in the show of excitement by the people who throng out to meet him.

“All we seek from them is the normal support they have been giving us. We are happy with what we are doing. All we pray is that the residents of these areas should bear with us.

“It’s a short time of inconvenience, but at the end of the day, it is going to be to the benefit of those who have economic activities in this area.

“In the next six months, you can imagine what will happen here. I think we made a promise to them, and like I’ve always said, every promise made will be fulfilled,” Wike said.

Speaking further, the governor disclosed that the next round of project inauguration would commence on August 8, 2022, and last for two weeks.

He said: “From August 8, the Orochiri -Worukwo flyover (Waterline Junction) will be inaugurated by the governor of Lagos State, while the Ogbum-Nu-Abali/Eastern Bye-pass will be unveiled on August 9 by the former Governor of Sokoto State, Aliyu Wamakko.”

Wike enjoined all well-meaning Rivers people to join the government to thank God Almighty for what it has been able to accomplish during its tenure.

He said the capacity of his administration in inaugurating more projects while also embarking on new projects is something that has never been witnessed in the state.

On his part, the Regional Manager of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Juergen Fischer, promised that his company would do all within its powers to deliver the projects as agreed.