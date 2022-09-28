Nyesom Wike takes delivery of Rivers aircraft discovered in Germany

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has taken delivery of the state’s Legacy 600 aircraft that was reportedly abandoned in Germany by his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, since 2012.

Wike had in January this year announced the discovery of the aircraft, alleging that the aircraft was dumped by Amaechi in the European country without documentation.

Bought by the Peter Odili Administration in 2003, the aircraft reportedly became untraceable in 2012 under the administration Amaechi, until January this year, when Wike announced its discovery at the General Atomics Aerotec, an Aircraft Servicing Firm in Munich, Germany.

A reception was held at the international wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, when the aircraft made landing at about 4pm on Tuesday.

Wike is then accompanied by some leaders of the state for an inspection, as he explained how the Aircraft was discovered and retrieved.

Some other leaders believed the retrieval of the aircraft will improve the administration and economy of the state.