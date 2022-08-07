NYSC boss lauds Bayelsa on new orientation camp

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah, has lauded the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Duoye Diri, for his immense support for NYSC in the State.

“Thank you for all what you have done for NYSC in Bayelsa State and on behalf of all Corps Members nationwide, we are grateful,” the DG said.

He stated this when the Governor paid an unscheduled visit to the Corps Members at the newly constructed NYSC Bayelsa State Orientation Camp in Kaiama.

General Fadah, in a statement signed by Eddy Megwa, Director, Press and Public Relations,

commended the Governor for providing a befitting Permanent Orientation Camp with modern facilities for NYSC in Kaiama.

He reiterated the need to provide a conducive environment for Corps Members, adding that the Orientation Camp which serves as the entry point into National Service must be habitable for them.

Speaking to the Corps Members, the Director-General advised them to be disciplined in whatever they do, during and after the Orientation period.

“Avoid cultism, drugs, and use social media to promote national unity and Integration.

“Learn a skill under the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme and become job creators”, General Fadah said.

The NYSC Bayelsa State Coordinator, Mr. Mohammed Jiya, stated that all the registered I,164 Corps Members have exhibited a high level of discipline in the camp.

He commended Governor Duoye Diri for approving the construction of two extra hostels for Corps Members likewise the construction of internal roads within the camp.

Other ongoing projects courtesy of the State Government, according to Bayelsa State Coordinator include the provision of modern medical equipment for the camp clinic and approval of transport allowance to passing-out Corps Members since the inception of Governor Diri’s administration.

“Bayelsa State Government is one of the governments that take the welfare and security of Corps Members in high esteem by prompt payment of monthly allowance to Corps Members,”Jiya said.