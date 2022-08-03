NYSC boss warns corps members against unauthorised trips

Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Muhammad Kaku Fadah, has warned corps members against embarking on any unauthorised journey.

NYSC spokesman, Eddy Megwa, in a statement Tuesday, said the DG gave the warning while addressing corps members at Zamfara, Kebbi and Sokoto States’ orientation camps.

He also advised them against embarking on night trips.

“Don’t travel without permission and if it is compulsory that you travel, try and get permission from NYSC because if you travel without permission, NYSC will penalise you.

“You have to be security conscious and beware of the people you associate with”, Fadah.