Oba Akinyemi: Why Ogun West monarchs endorsed Dapo Abiodun for second term

An Ogun monarch, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi on Friday said that 45 monarchs under the aegis of The Trusted Royals endorsed Governor Dapo Abiodun for a second term in office because of his commitment to the development of the state.

Oba Akinyemi, the Eselu of Iseluland in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State noted that four years are not enough to sincerely judge the performance of Abiodun whose ongoing projects in several parts of the state he described as commendable.

‘’Nearly all his predecessors spent eight years in office and we thought that it was necessary to allow Governor Abiodun to enjoy a second term like his predecessors since he has started well with infrastructural projects that can stand the test of time such as the cargo airport in Iperu area of Ogun East and the water project going on in Ogun Central, as well as various completed and ongoing road projects in different parts of the state.

Oba Akinyemi, added that the monarchs’ endorsement of Abiodun would not in anyway mortgage the future of Ogun West senatorial zone, noting that the governor would respond to the monarchs’ request to Abiodun not to forget Ogun West in the distribution of his capital projects.

‘’Governor Abiodun is a responsible and responsive governor and we are very sure that our zone, Ogn West comprising Yewa ad Awori communities would soon have its fair share of enduring capital projects being initiated by the governor.’’