The Management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun, has announced the 2022 admission screening exercise for UTME and Direct Entry candidates.

This is contained in a statement by the Registrar and Secretary to Council of the institution, Mrs Margaret Omosule, on Monday, in Ile-Ife.

Omosule said the opportunity was for only the candidates who made OAU their first choice in the 2022 UTME, scored 200 and above, and those who applied for Direct Entry (DE).

She added that registration for the 2022 Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (PUTME) screening exercise would begin from Thursday, Sept. 8 to Saturday, Oct. 15.

According to her, candidates are required to visit “admissions.oauife.edu.ng”; Log on to the site with their Registration Number as Username and their Surname as Password.

The Registrar explained further that the candidates should fill the biodata form and click continue; obtain a Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) from this site only, and use it to make payment online or at any commercial bank.

Omosule stated further that once payment was accepted, the system would log out and they could now login again, adding that the screening exercise would be done online.

“Applicants that provide false information, or upload incorrect credentials will automatically be disqualified.

“Candidates are required to check their screening schedule on the OAU Porter from Oct. 12.

“Candidates will also be required to participate in the Post-UTME screening on their allotted dates and time from Oct. 17 to 22 ,” She said.

Omosule urged applicants to note that the screening fee of N2,000.00 only and all enquires should be forwarded to [email protected] or [email protected]”