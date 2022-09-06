Oby Ezekwesili queries redeployment of INEC’s ICT director

Ex-Minister of Education Obiageli Ezekwesili has queried the redeployment of a former Director in charge of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In August, The Nation reported INEC redeployed two Resident Electoral Commissioners and eight directorate-level staff across the country.

Engr. Paul Omokore, Director, Planning and Monitoring Department, Headquarters, Abuja, moved as the new Director ICT, Headquarters, Abuja while Engr. Chidi Nwafor, who was the Director, ICT was redeployed as the Administrative Secretary, Enugu State.

But on Tuesday, Ezekwesili, a former Vice President of the World Bank, queried the move saying there was no sense in changing a winning team.

She tweeted: “My grouse with @inecnigeria is the incomprehensible redeployment of a competent Director of ICT whose team has recorded a string of credible elections in recent times.

“It makes absolutely no sense to change a “winning team” except of course there is something more to this.

“The incredible difference that competent integration of Technology has brought to our electoral process makes one nervous about the redeployment of @inecnigeria‘s Team that achieved so much.

“How then can reward for work well done be redeployment in an election year?Intriguing!”