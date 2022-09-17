Offa Polytechnic students protest against banditry, rape, others

Scores of students of the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State have staged a peaceful rally against banditry, kidnapping, rape, drug abuse, and other vices plaguing Nigeria.

The students also kicked against indecent dressing, cybercrime, cultism, thuggery, and corruption in high places.

The rally was sponsored by the Mass Communication Department of the institution.

The placard-wielding protesters took the rally at the Ojoku road main campus polytechnic.

The placards read in part: “Say no to social vices,” “no to corruption,” “no to indecent dressing,” “no banditry,” “no to rape,” and “no to cultism.”

The institution’s Assistant Registrar, Pension, Jimoh Yusuf later on addressed the students in front of the Senate Building.

Yusuf said: “We will continue to do our best in ensuring we eradicate vices like rape, banditry, Yahoo Yahoo, drug abuse, indecent dressing, cultism, thuggery.

“Honestly speaking, we have the belief that if you yield to this piece of advice, your future is assured.

“We are not telling all this for our benefit but for your own sake. Many of you still have impressionable minds.

“That is why the management appreciates your head of department for his relentless effort to ensure that you know the reason why you are here.

“On this note, I still want to emphasize that the Polytechnic under the acting rector will not condone all the vices including money rituals and drug abuse.

“The best for you here is to face your studies squarely, get your certificates and become great men and women in the future. We advise you to eschew bad gangs. We are always proud when you go outside there and see graduates of the institution excelling in their fields of endeavour.”