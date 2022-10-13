Official: Abia government committed to checking flood in Ariaria market

Abia State Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, has reiterated the commitment of the state government to check flooding and complete the ongoing remodeling of the Ariaria International market, Aba.

He disclosed that the state government had given the contractor handling the remodeling of the A- line, C-Line and medical -line of the market, a 2 week ultimatum to construct culverts, open drainage channels as well as explore other actions that can help evacuate storm water out of the market after rainfall.

The Commissioner who stated this while reacting to protest by some traders which led to the destruction of some construction equipment at the remodeling site, disclosed that Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the immediate relocation of traders in A-D zones of A-line to available shops in the A block zone, So-Safe zone and Ochendo zone of the market for temporary accommodation without any fees pending the completion of the ongoing work.

He directed the leadership of the market and security agents to supervise the relocation exercise to avoid further damage to goods and possible risk of collapse of some structures in the affected zones.

The Commissioner warned the traders against being used to frustrate the efforts of the government in delivering a modern market infrastructure and checking the perennial flooding of the market.

His words; “The state government has no tool at the moment to prevent torrential rains from falling in any part of the state, including Ariaria International Market area; we have consistently taken measures to ensure that traders do not suffer unduly as a result of the forecast floods ravaging both the country and the entire world.

“After due review of the current flooding situation across the country, affected areas in Ariaria and the subsisting forecast by Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) advising further preparations for more floods, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the immediate relocation of traders in A-D zones of A-line to available shops in the A block zone, So-Safe zone and Ochendo zone in Ariaria International Market for temporary accommodation without any fees pending the completion of the ongoing work. The executives of Ariaria market committee and security agents are to supervise this immediate relocation exercise to avoid further damage to goods with possible risk of collapse of some structures within the affected zones.

“The developer has commenced execution of the newly proposed culvert, we urge that they ensure completion within the 2-weeks given for the work to be done as well as explore the opening of other channels that can help evacuate storm water out of the market after every rainfall.

“Government is also aware of the activities of some unscrupulous agents of political actors who have been going round the market to attempt to extort N50, 000 from unsuspecting traders to fund legal actions against the remodeling project. We wish to advise traders to discountenance the activities of such individuals as they do not mean well for them. Security agents have received details of those involved and necessary action will be taken against them. It cannot be in the interest of hardworking traders for the 46 year old market to be allowed to continue to rot away with the attendant risks to smooth trading activities and human lives.

“We are determined to deliver on the remodeling of A-line as we are aware that not doing so will be a great disservice to the majority of our people. Those political actors attempting to disrupt the project will surely have their intentions end up in futility.”