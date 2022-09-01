Official: DSS obtains warrants before arresting suspects

The Department of State Services (DSS) has described as “misleading” the claims that its operatives abduct citizens.

“As part of its enforcement activities, the DSS arrests when, where and if necessary. This is evidently carried out in line with tenets of democratic ideals. At no time has the agency embarked on its actions without following laid down procedures in respect of obtaining warrants of arrest or orders for detention from competent legal authorities,” DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the statement titled, ‘DSS Does Not Abduct Citizens’, the secret police said contrary to reports, the DSS is a law-abiding agency of government committed to the protection of citizens.

“The claim of abduction or use of enforced disappearances is an absolute lie and a make-up narrative designed to bring the Service to disrepute.

“The DSS is law-abiding and committed to the protection of citizens and sensitive government installations. In doing this, it will continue to discharge its mandate of intelligence collection and timely dissemination of same to relevant action agencies and stakeholders,” Afunanya added.

However, lawyers to Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo popular known as Sunday Igboho; and leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu; have at different times accused the DSS of invading their respective residences without warrants of arrest.