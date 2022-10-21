Official: Floods kill 50 in Adamawa

Recent floods killed at least 50 persons in 11 communities in Adamawa and injured 71 others.
Executive Secretary of Adamawa Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Malam Suleiman Mohammed, made the declaration on Friday in Yola when he spoke with newsmen.
He blamed the flooding on the release of water from Lagdo Dam in neighbouring Cameroon.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Lagos governor reiterates need for state police
- Muhammadu Buhari appoints Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua as new NNDC boss
- Gombe governor appoints new chairman for state BIRS
- Afe Babalola seeks establishment of special debt liquidating fund
- Troops arrest fake NIMC officials for registering Nigeriens as Nigerians in IDP camp
- Troops kill 31 terrorists, arrest 70 in North-East clean up
- Nigerian Navy impounds bags of smuggled rice in Akwa Ibom
- Customs boss: We have dismissed over 2,000 corrupt officers
- Protest rocks Ibadan polytechnic over SUG election
- Muhammadu Buhari axes NDDC sole administrator
Mohammed said also that the flood destroyed 172,000 farmlands and food crops worth millions of naira.
“Some of the affected local government areas are Numan, Shelleng, Yola South, Yola North, Demsa, Mayo Belwa and Michika,’’ he said.
He added that the agency had provided clothes, foodstuffs, drugs, mosquito nets, blankets and buckets for victims to assuage their suffering.
“The items were donated by the state government, the Federal Government and by other donors,’’ he said.
Mohammed also told that ADSEMA would collaborate with the National Emergency Management Agency to move affected communities to safer areas.
“We will continue to sensitise the communities about the dangers of living in flood-prone areas,’’ he said.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Biodun Oyebanji: Funminiyi Afuye’s death shocking, sad, unfortunate
- Police: Why we teargassed #EndSARSMemorial protesters
- Elections won’t affect 2023 census — NPC
- WAEC launches digital certificate
- EFCC arraigns ex-Lagos attorney-general over alleged $200,000 laundering
- INTERPOL arrests over 70 suspected fraudsters linked to black axe cult in Nigeria
- Nigerian government launches partnership for digital skills programme with Coursera
- #EndSARS anniversary: Security agents disperse protesters, harass reporters
- Falz: #EndSARS not a political movement
- Ekiti speaker Funminiyi Afuye passes on at 66