Official: FRSC’s special traffic control intervention yielding positive results

The Lugbe Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Ohaeri Osondu, says the Intervention Special Traffic Control (ISTC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is yielding positive results.

Osondu, in an interview with newsmen on Monday in Abuja, said that the agency was worried and concerned about the situation of traffic in the FCT, hence the launch of the ISTC in the territory.

Newsmen report that the ISTC has been ongoing in the FCT Lugbe axis for over three months.

The Unit Commander said that the essence was to make sure that all unnecessary parking and picking of passengers that would create gridlock along the axis was controlled.

He also said that the deployment of body cameras by the agency was an added incentive to what the Corps was doing to strengthen the enforcement capacity.

According to him, body cameras have been helping us so far, so good in the intervention of special traffic control.

“There has been some form of prosecution and people are being arrested accordingly. We are not yet done with the exercise we are doing but there has been a tremendous result.

“It is on a daily basis. Once it is 3 pm, we hit the road and run the patrol till the evening aspect of it, then from morning hours we start by 7:30 am.

“This is in order to make sure that there is the safer road as far as Lugbe corridor is concerned and so far, we have recorded a number of a positive results, ” he said.

Osondu said that Lugbe expressway was at the gateway of Abuja leading to the city centre.

He said that Abuja being the FCT, the Corps does not want things that would give a wrong image as far as Nigeria was concerned.

According to him, we have diplomats coming from outside the country, we have some high profile personalities that will want to do things with Nigerians.

“If we want to get things right, traffic problems and situations must be very seamless as far as Lugbe is concerned.

“So the intervention we do is a kind of joint special patrol with sector command and then we also have support from the headquarters,” he said.

The Unit Commander urged motorists to cooperate with the Corps and other sister agencies partnering with the FRSC to ensure sanity on the road.

He reiterated his commitment to zero tolerance for road crashes in FCT, adding that motorists must adhere strictly to road traffic rules and regulations.