Official: Kebbi government settles ₦456 million WAEC fees

The Kebbi State Government has approved the payment of remaining balance of more than N456 million to West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for the 2022 West African School Certificate Examination (WASC).

Dr Muhammadu Magawata-Aliero, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in the state, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital on Monday.

He said: “The Kebbi State Government has approved the payment of N456,596,000 to West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for the 2022 West African School Certificate Examination (WASC).

“This is in addition to N100 million paid to WAEC in April 2022, being deposit, thus, bringing the total payment to N556.5 million.”

The Commissioner recalled that the state government sponsored 30,922 candidates for the 2022 WASC at a registration fee of N18,000 per candidate.

Magawata-Aliero added that government had also approved N2.6 million cost of materials and extra supervision.