Official: North West University Sokoto yet to commence admission

The North West University, Sokoto, has denied commencing admission of students into its faculties, cautioning the public to be wary of scammers seeking to swindle them.

The institution’s reaction followed the publication of what is said is a fake admission notice by an online platform, purported to have been approved by North West University.

It was gathered that several unsuspecting members of the public had been duped of various amounts of money, following the publication.

A statement by the unversity’s Registrar Umar Babba, stated that the institution had not commenced admission of students.

“We wish to notify the general public that North West University has not commenced admission of students into various academic programs.

“We however note that a certain NorthWest University Sokoto, has placed notice of admission on a website with the following information:

“NorthWest University Sokoto State Admission Forms For 2022/2023, Post Utme Fom/Transfer Form/Direct Entry Form Is Out, Call 09162993014 (ADMIN OFFICE Person OF Dr. MRS. JUDITH A.WILLIAMS) for more Information On How to Apply And Admission Assistance.

“The Other Available Programmes Are (1) Post Graduate Diploma Form (pgd), (2) Masters Degree Forms (MA/MBA/MS/M.sc/M.ed/MRes/Mphil/Mst/MPA/MLS ETC.) (3). Undergraduate Forms (Predegree Form/Ijmb Form/Jpeb Form/Sandwich Form/Inter school Transfer Form/Change Of Institution Form/Diploma Form Etc.) Are Still On sale Call Office Of The admin On +2349162993014 for more details on how to apply and register online. Contact Office Of The Admin On Process Of Making School Fees Payment.”

Hence, “We wish to categorically state that this is not only fake but a scam intended to dupe unsuspecting public who have desire to study at the North West University Sokoto.

“Preparations are in top gear to commence admission in September for which details of the application process would be wildly publicised and authentic website of the University be made known,” Babba said.

He called on the public to beware of scammers’ tricks and avoid being duped.