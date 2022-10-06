Official: NPC committed to credible, acceptable 2023 census

Dr Eyitayo Oyetunji, the Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission in Oyo State, has pledged the commission’s commitment towards conducting a credible and acceptable census.

He gave the pledge on Wednesday in Ibadan during the Oyo State Stakehholders Summit on the 2023 Population and Housing Census-Get Involved.

Newsmen report that the commission had organised the workshop to broaden the support base for the successful conduct of 2023 census in the state.

Oyetunji commended the state government for its support during the trial census, reiterating the commission’s resolve to conduct a credible census that would be acceptable by citizens.

He said that the stakeholders engagement was more necessary in view of the need to use digital methodology for the conduct of the census.

“The need to engage all stakeholders is made even more paramount in view of the digital methodology which has resulted in the deployment of the latest relevant technology for the census.

“The commission is set to conduct a fully digital census that is transformational and that will incorporate geo-referenced census data to meet the best international standards.

“It will provide the data needs for the development aspirations of our nation,” he said.

Oyetunji said that without buy- in from critical stakeholders, all technical efforts would be in vain, imploring them to all get involved.

He solicited the support of the state government in the creation of a platform for clarification and toward a successful conduct of the exercise.

Mr Bayo Lawal, the State Deputy Governor, commended the NPC for sensitising the people and involving all stakeholders, saying such was a right step in the right direction.

“This sensitisation workshop being conducted by National Population Commission is a step in the right direction to really wake our people up to the challenges of census.

“Get us in the right mood, the right template, so that when we go into the national census, we will be aware of the importance of national census figures.

“We do not want to be going before national population commission tribunal. We want to do it right from the beginning; that’s why this sensitisation is key,” he said.

He pledged the state government’s readiness to support the commission on the conduct of a credible and acceptable census.

“Whatever we need to do as a state, we must do to complement the efforts of national population commission,” he said.

Some other stakeholders in their goodwill messages, commended the commission for its efforts so far.

They called on the commission to conduct a successful census and ensure accurate data that could help the nation plan very well.