Official: Plateau university resumes lectures October 24

The Management of the Plateau State University, Bokkos, has approved Monday, Oct. 24, as the resumption date for the commencement of lectures and other academic activities.

Mr John Agam, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the institution, said that the date was approved by the university Senate.

He explained that all students returned to campus on Oct. 17 for academic activities.

”The senate of Plateau State University Bokkos has approved the academic calendar for 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 Academic Sessions.

”In the approved Calendar, all Students of the University are expected to have resumed on Monday 17th October, 2022 and returnees for the Students Industrial Work Experience (SIWES) are to complete their registration on resumption.

”Lectures for both 2020/2021 will continue on Monday, Oct. 24, as well as for 2021/2022 fresh Students and stop on Saturday, Dec. 17 for the Christmas Break.

”The University is expected to close for Christmas Break on Monday, Dec. 19 and resumes on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023,” he said.

Agam said that the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Yohanna Izam, welcomed staff and students from the long strike and urged them to immediately settle down to cover lost grounds and ensure stability in the system.