Ogun 2023: NANS, NAOSS flay Ibikunle Amosun’s comment against Dapo Abiodun

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Ogun State axis and the National Association of Ogun State Students, NAOSS, have taken a swipe at the comment credited to the former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, against the present governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun.

Amosun was alleged to have said the 2019 governorship election in the state was rigged in favour of the incumbent Dapo Abiodun.

But the groups which described the statement as reckless observed that it was capable of setting the state on fire.

The chairman of NANS, Kehinde Simeon Damilola and the National President of NAOSS, Comd. Ogunrombi Oluwagbemileke, released a joint statement to this effect.

Amosun at an event in Abeokuta on Friday had accused governor Abiodun of rigging his way into power during the 2019 general election.

The former governor was also reported to have said, he is not support of Abiodun’s administration, declaring that all efforts must be made to vote the government out of power in 2023.

Reacting to Amosun’s statement, the student bodies warned the former governor against heating up the polity in the state.

They described Amosun’s statement as “ridiculous and unbecoming of a leader in his calibre”.

The statement read:”We have read a report of statements attributed to the immediate past Governor of Ogun State at the Abeokuta Club award yesterday (Friday). We can only laugh at the condescending remarks made by ex-governor Ibikunle Amosun who claimed that the 2019 gubernatorial election was rigged in favour of the incumbency in Ogun state which left us with bewilderment on how an individual can still desperately make such unfounded allegations after the appropriate court of jurisdiction have upheld the election.

“We have always known Amosun to be a noise maker, but his sudden outburst is a clear indication that he is pained by the unprecedented achievements the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun has recorded within a space of three years, a feat that his eight years administration could not achieve.

“We challenge Amosun to substantiate his claim by providing evidence that the mandate overwhelmingly given to Abiodun as evident in the results of the 2019 election was stolen from his stooge. It is easy to lay claims to something, but another thing to prove such.

“We are also using this opportunity to warn the former Governor against heating up the polity. Amosun must desist from issuing reckless statements capable of inciting violence and disrupting the peace the good people of Ogun State have been enjoying over the last three year.”