Ogun commences rehabilitation of Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

The Ogun State government has commenced rehabilitation work on the ever-busy Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The state’s intervention followed the failure of the Federal Government to arrest the degeneration of the road.

The rehabilitation work has been divided into five segments. The first segment takes off from the Tollgate end of the expressway to Singer, which is a distance of 7.5kilometers.

The state Commissioner for Works, Ade Akinsanya, explained that the second segment covers Singer to Ifo, the third segment takes off from Ifo to Papalanto, the fourth segment is from Papalanto to Itori, while the last segment will see the rehabilitation work taking off from Itori to the end of the road at the brewery.

Akinsanya, who led a team of journalists, including The Nation on a tour of some ongoing and completed road projects in the state, said that already, the contract for the first segment from the Tollgate to Singer has been awarded and work is already ongoing.

The commissioner noted that the Tollgate to Singer section of the road is the most deplorable, adding that one side of the road has been totally abandoned and can only be plied by heavy-duty trucks.

The Nation observed that another deplorable section of the road is between Papalanto and Itori axis.

Akinsanya noted that the state government could not wait for the Federal Government to repair the road due to its deplorable condition.

The Nation recalls that being a federal road, both the Ogun and Lagos state governments had approached the Federal Government to release the road for them to be repaired. But the request was rejected.

The team also inspected ongoing projects in Ogun West Senatorial District, including Ilaro to Owode Yewa and Atan-Lusada Agbara road.

The Atan-Lusada-Agbara road is 19 kilometres. It has a minimum of two lanes, and a maximum of eight lanes in some areas.

Akinsanya disclosed that, unlike the previous administration, the current road construction in the state is being done with the utmost cost-saving mechanism.

He said that the Atan-Lusada- Agbara road will only have one bridge, with a new two-lane bridge already under construction to complement the existing one and is about 70 percent completed.

“We are doing some rehabilitation on the old bridge by replacing old or damaged parapet, repairing some cracks with epoxy paints,” he explained.

Akinsanya added that the Atan-Lusada-Agbara road is the biggest project currently going on in the state at the moment given the huge cost involved.

He promised the determination of the state government to deliver quality projects that will stand the test of time.