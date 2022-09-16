Ogun commissioner calls for strategic approach to exportation

Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, Ogun State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, has called on businesses operating in the State to be more strategic in the exportation of their products, as the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration is focused on helping them improve their exports.

Longe made the call in Abeokuta, during a meeting with representatives of recycling and exporting company, BPL Limited, New Makun, Sagamu, noting that exportation would help businesses earn foreign exchange and boost profit in view of the current economic challenges in the country.

The Commissioner said, ‘’Companies that increase their sourcing for raw materials locally and export their processed goods will be able to earn foreign exchange, cut on their demand for dollars and thereby turn the current economic challenges in the country into opportunities.’’

She noted that the State government had a formidable partnership with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and other relevant agencies involved in exportation, while there had been the provision of infrastructure such as road networks, as well as the Agro Cargo Airport currently under construction.

The Commissioner added that business operators should take advantage of the various programmes and infrastructure put in place by the present administration, adding that businesses need to be more prepared to optimally utilise the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA).

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Olu Ola Aikulola, said the Ministry’s doors were open to companies and investors to provide support for them.

Also speaking, the Director General, Public Private Partnership Office, Mr. Dapo Oduwole lauded the company for being an environmentally-friendly enterprise with good business projections, advising the company to seek more funds from lenders.

On his part, the Executive Director of the Company, Mr. Kunle Arisilejoye, said the organisation was working on ways to source more funds in its drive to triple its 7,000MT lead recycling capacity, boost exports and commence production of batteries in the State.