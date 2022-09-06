Ogun: Customs seize explosives, arrest suspects

The Nigeria Customs Service said it had seized 20 drums of carbide in Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State.

Addressing journalists in Ikeja on Tuesday, the Acting Custom Area Controller in charge of the Federal Operations Unit Zone A, Comptroller Ejibunnu Hussain, said that the seized explosives had a Duty Paid Value of about N33 million.

Explaining further, Ejibunnu said that the material was used for the production of Improvised Explosive Device.

He added that importation of such substances must get an approval from the office of the National Security Adviser.

“The unit seized 20 drums of Carbide, along Ijebuode in August. The substance used for the production of IED. If allowed to get into the hands of unscrupulous persons, it could cause very serious security concern. And the importation of this has to be approved with an End User Certificate from the office of the National Security Adviser.”