Nigeria

Ogun: Customs seize explosives, arrest suspects

September 6, 2022
Chidinma Uchechukwu
The Kebbi State Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it has intercepted skins of 2,820 donkeys slaughtered and packed in 94 jumbo sacks with each containing 30 pieces of donkey skins awaiting transportation to countries outside Nigeria.

The Nigeria Customs Service said it had seized 20 drums of carbide in Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State.

Addressing journalists in Ikeja on Tuesday, the Acting Custom Area Controller in charge of the Federal Operations Unit Zone A, Comptroller Ejibunnu Hussain, said that the seized explosives had a Duty Paid Value of about N33 million.

Explaining further, Ejibunnu said that the material was used for the production of Improvised Explosive Device.

He added that importation of such substances must get an approval from the office of the National Security Adviser.

“The unit seized 20 drums of Carbide, along Ijebuode in August. The substance used for the production of IED. If allowed to get into the hands of unscrupulous persons, it could cause very serious security concern. And the importation of this has to be approved with an End User Certificate from the office of the National Security Adviser.”

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram
Read Also:  NAPTIP, Benin monarch take anti-trafficking campaign to endemic communities

Related Stories