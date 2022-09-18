Ogun family sends SOS to Dapo Abiodun over danger to life

The family of Olalekan Suleiman Odufoworan of Molekere Village, Ibaga town, Ogijo in Ogun state, has sent a ‘save our soul’ message to the Executive Governor of Ogun state, Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun, MFR over what they termed, ‘continuous harassment’ by the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies Trift and Credit Society of the University of Lagos.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

In a petition written and signed by Nicolas C.O Okafor Esq, the family lawyer, on the 16th of September, 2022, members of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Trift and Credit Society, were indicted for the ‘continuous harassment of Mr. Olalekan Suleiman Odufoworan and his family over an expanse of land situated at Molekere village, Ogijo, Ogun state, inherited from his late father and backed by a High Court judgement.

Mr. Odufoworan alleged that NIAS had encroached beyond the expanse of land sold to them few years ago by the family who are now protesting against such act.

Mr. Odufoworan was later arrested and charged to court with suit number MSH/210C/2021, but was later discharged and acquitted of all charges leveled against him.

“It is on record that the said Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies Thrift and Credit Society (Unilag Campus) had encroached on portions of our clients’ family land far and beyond the boundaries lawfully sold to them by the family, and the family protested against such illegal acts. Instead, the said Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies Thrift and Credit Society brought Policemen from Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos to arrest our clients.

On instruction of Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies Thrift and Credit Society’, Mr. Lekan was charged to court with suit number MSH/210C/2021, but was however discharged and acquitted on all the five counts leveled against him after being found not guilty by the court.”

He further said that the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies Trift and Credit Society, not being satisfied with the court judgement, ‘resolved to using their members to write all sorts of frivolous petitions on same subject matter against him to the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT)’.

“Based on those petitions, our client was again arrested despite the fact that the petitions were based wholly on the same subject matter for which the court had discharged and acquitted our clients in Charge No MSH/210C/2021.

Yet, he was detained beaten, tortured, extorted and humiliated by the said squad which is tantamount to the breach of his fundamental human rights and amounting to double jeopardy. He was also threatened to be charged to court, and forced to write undertakings by SWAT that he will not go to the land which is the subject matter of the agitation”.

Mr Odufoworan further said ‘that the Society, despite their apparent wrong doings, petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC)’, and once again, ‘arrested, assaulted and detained him for more than three (3) months without bail’. He added that while he was in detention, he was ‘tortured and subjected to several kinds of degrading and inhuman treatments’.

The petitioner stated further that some military men who hid their identities have been stationed on their family land on the instruction of same society with a bid to arrest, detain, torture and even shoot any member of their family who dare to come near the land.

“Right now, some military men have been stationed on the family land with strict instructions by the said Nigerian Institute of Advance Legal Studies Thrift and Credit Society (Unilag Campus), to arrest, detain, torture and even shoot any member of our faintly that dared to come near their family land”.

Mr. Odufoworan, however, on behalf of his family, called on the Executive Governor of the state, Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun, MFR to come to their aide, as they now live in perpetual fear of being arrested, detained and or shot at sight by the men in military uniform stationed on their land on the instruction of Nigerian Institute of Advance Legal Studies Thrift and Credit Society (UNILAG Campus).