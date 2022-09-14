Ogun kingship tussle: Dapo Abiodun sues for peace

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has vowed to go after the sponsors and perpetrators of mayhem in Agosasa town of the Ipoka Local Government Area of the state.

Clashes had erupted in the town at the weekend over the next Oja of Agosasa, leading to the death of at least one person.

The violence also left some residents with injuries, while property worth several millions of naira were reported to have been destroyed.

Abiodun in a statement on Wednesday, in Abeokuta, by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, condemned the violence and declared that anyone found culpable in the skirmish will be arrested and prosecuted according to the extant laws of the state.

Abiodun, who expressed his dissatisfaction over the incident he described as unfortunate, said there are legitimate channels issues of obaship can be addressed without recourse to violent clash.

Abiodun equally wondered that despite his incessant calls that violence must not be seen as a viable option to settle grievances, some persons under the guise of vying for a vacant stool of Oja of Agosasa, espoused the intra communal clash.

He reiterated that his administration will not allow breakdown of law and order, vowing that perpetrators of the Agosasa mayhem will not go unpunished.

The governor, while calling for calm in the town, said he had directed the police in the state to restore peace in the town, ensure normalcy and fish out those behind the violence with the viewing of prosecuting them accordingly.

He, however, assured the residents of Agosasa that adequate security will be provided, urging them to remain calm and go about their normal businesses, without fear.