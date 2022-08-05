Ogun first lady: ASUU strike not good for ailing economy

Wife of Ogun Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, has said incessant industrial action by university unions would further affect the already ailing economy.

She called for speedy resolution by the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions.

The union has been on strike since February 14 following the refusal of Federal Government to accede to their demands, bordering mainly on welfare,the 2009 renegotiated agreement, adoption of University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), among others.

She spoke on Thursday at the 80th birthday lecture of Prof. Ayo Ogunye at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka.

Ogunye retired from the Chemical Engineering Department of UNILAG in 1995, having served as the pioneer dean.

Abiodun, however,urged all stakeholders to collaborate and put an end to incessant strikes disrupting the nation’s education system.

“We are witnesses to disruption in our education system, strikes embarked upon by university unions impact the economy of our country negatively. All stakeholders should come together to put an end to strikes in the system,” she said.

She described the celebrator as a patriotic Nigerian whose unquantifiable impact on education should be emulated.

” I join the university community to celebrate an icon who turned 80 recently for his unquantifiable impact. He has led by example. He is dedicated and patriotic to the country. He gives back to the society through the Professor Ayo Francis Ogunye Trust Foundation University of Lagos (PAFOTFUL),” she said.

Ogun Deputy Governor, Mrs.Noimat Salako Oyedele hailed Ogunye for his guidance and mentorship of students.She thanked him for being dedicated and committed to education.